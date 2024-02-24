Man killed, girlfriend injured in a mob justice incident in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A suspected copper cable thief has been killed and his girlfriend seriously injured in a mob justice incident at a village outside Giyani in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the man was apparently hired to transport the cables by four men.

The victim’s girlfriend is in a serious condition in hospital.

Ledwaba has urged people not to take the law into their own hands.

“Further investigations reveal that the deceased was hired by four males for transportation purposes. He was ordered to wait for them at the soccer field and they would phone him when they were done. He then parked his vehicle at the said soccer field and waited for them accompanied by his girlfriend. Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieuetenant General, Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the incident and reiterated that community should contact police if they caught criminals without taking any illegal actions.”