Gauteng police have confirmed that the suspect who was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly burnt his girlfriend with petrol died in the police holding cells on Tuesday night.

The 50-year-old victim is in critical condition at a Pretoria hospital.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the 55-year-old suspect complained about pain while in the police holding cell. Masondo says they are investigating.

“Police immediately called an ambulance. The paramedics declared him dead in the holding cells. Police have opened an inquest docket and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

A woman is fighting for her life after her boyfriend poured petrol over her and her set on fire in Mamelodi, Pretoria. He has been been arrested. pic.twitter.com/DVAcJnNzk2 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 6, 2023

Scourge of GBV

The Commission for Gender Equality was saddened and shocked by the boyfriend’s Gender-Based Violence (GBV) action.

The acting CEO of the Commission for Gender Equality, Dr Denis Matotoka says there’s a need for an ongoing dialogue with all relevant stakeholders in order to deal with the scourge of GBV in the country.

“In recent years the Commission for Gender Equality has conducted court monitoring and observed gender base violence cases for the courts. And what is clearly coming out is that there’s a need to have a consented effort by all role players in order to address this pandemic. In South Africa. We need to intensify educational programmes. Intensify our investigative processes. And also have outcomes at the judiciary that will serve as deterrent to GBV and femicide in the country.”