The Department of Health in the Free State says it is saddened by the tragic death of a 33-year-old male patient who fell from the seventh floor of Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein.

Spokesperson Mondli Mvambi says the patient was a burns transfer from Dr J.S Moroka hospital and was deemed to be needing the care and attention of Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital.

The patient had sustained major burns to his face, neck right shoulder and left hand.

Mvambi says the family has been informed about the incident and was offered psychosocial support.

He says an independent investigation is under way by police and forensic teams.

“It was on Friday 22 July 2022 at about 3:30 am that a member of the security services reported to the afterhours office that a male patient was lying on the floor in a pool of blood in the corridor leading to admission office. Immediately, the after hour matrons responded to the scene and notified the head nurse and the CEO. The police arrived followed by the criminal investigation detective and forensic team. The body was removed by the forensic team.”