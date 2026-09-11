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‘Man B’ , co-accused case postponed to Nov for further investigations

  • Eastern Cape businessman and record label owner, Mlindelwa 'Man B" Tyekana
  • Image Credits :
  • Manbjessie Tyekana (Facebook)
Abongile Jantjies

The case against Eastern Cape businessman and record label owner, Mlindelwa ‘Man B” Tyekana, his co-accused Siyasanga Mashologu and Daluxolo Willie at the Magistrate’s Court at KuGompo City, has been postponed to the 3rd of November for further investigation.

The trio are facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault following an alleged incident involving the shooting of a 16-year-old boy at the suburb of Amalinda at KuGompo City.

The incident happened in May and the trio are currently out on bail of R5 000 each.

RELATED VIDEO | Music | Emerging Musician Man B releases single

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