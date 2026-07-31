Man arrested with suspected restricted pills at SA-Namibia border

Northern Cape police have arrested a 56-year-old man for the contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act. The man was arrested at the border between South Africa and Namibia allegedly in possession of pills used to prevent stomach ulcers or induce labour. He is expected to appear in court soon.

Police spokesperson, Ivan Magerman says the arrest was effected after the police conducted a search at the port of entry and allegedly found the suspect in possession of 180 Misoprostol tablets while he was attempting to depart South Africa for Namibia.

“The suspect was subsequently charged with the alleged importing or exporting of a specified schedule 5 to 8 substance, or any other medicine without the required permit.”