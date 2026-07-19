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Man arrested for stabbing police officer in Mpumalanga

  • A human hand holding a knife.
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay
SABC

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a police officer in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. It is alleged that the man attacked two officers who were responding to a domestic violence complaint.

He allegedly stabbed to death a 41-year-old sergeant and injured a 37-year-old constable on Saturday night.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the suspect was arrested at his place of residence.

“The police traced and arrested the suspect at his place of residence today, Sunday, 19 July 2026. The report indicates that, after committing the crime, the suspect fled the scene, but later returned once the crime scene had been cleared. The case docket is being handled by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, for further investigation.”

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