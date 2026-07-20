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Man arrested for possesion of drugs worth R10 million in Cape Town

Drugs found at a house in Bothasig, Cape Town.
  • Drugs found at a house in Bothasig, Cape Town.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SAPoliceService
SABC

Police in the Western Cape have arrested a man for the possession of an assortment of drugs with an estimated street value of R10 million in Bothasig, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk says officers followed up on information about an apartment in the area that had been used as a storage facility for drugs by a local gang.

Van Wyk says seven pistols and 17 different magazines and over 1 000 rounds were also seized.

The 29-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court once charged.

“When he was about to leave the complex, the members boxed him in the vehicle and instructed the suspect to exit the vehicle.  He was searched and an unlicensed 9mm Taurus was found in his possession. On the way to the apartment the suspect informed members of SAPS that a lot of forensic bags will be needed. On the dining room floor, several bricks of cocaine were lying wrapped in plastic. Various drugs in suitcases were found in the cupboards. In the bathroom, a box was found on top of the washing machine with two 9mm pistols and ecstasy tablets. Four more firearms were found in the bedroom with 16 magazines containing rounds of ammunition. More drugs were found in the cupboards of the kitchen.”


– Report by Vania van der Heever

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