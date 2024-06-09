Man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old sister-in-law

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A 35-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old sister-in-law in Mokgoloboto, outside Tzaneen, in Limpopo is expected to appear in the Nkowankowa Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

It is alleged that in April, the suspect raped the girl and promised to assist her in applying for a birth certificate and an identity document if she did not tell anyone.

Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspect was arrested on Friday after the girl revealed the rape to her mother.

Ledwaba says, “It is alleged that the victim was staying with her sister and her husband at their residence. On Tuesday 30 April 2024, while sitting in the house, her brother-in-law called her to his bedroom. He allegedly overpowered her and raped her. He promised to assist her in applying for a birth certificate and an identity card. The victim informed her mother about the incident when he failed to assist her in applying. The incident was reported to the police on Friday.”

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man has handed himself to the police after allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Sengatane village in Seshego, Limpopo.

Ledwaba says the couple had a heated argument before the man used a sharp object to stab his wife.

Police have opened a murder case.

“A 50-year-old male suspect has been nabbed after he handed himself in to the Seshego police on the evening of Saturday. This comes after the suspect allegedly stabbed his 49-year-old wife in the early hours of Wednesday,” adds Ledwaba.