Mpumalanga police have arrested a 38-year-old man after he was found allegedly in possession of a human body in Barberton, yesterday.

It is believe the man stashed the body of a 19-year-old woman in a plastic bag and loaded the body into a trolley.

Members of the community confronted the man and found the body. Angry community members assaulted the man, before calling the police.

The man has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently in hospital, under police guard.

#sapsMP A 38yr-old suspect was arrested by Barberton #SAPS after he was reportedly caught yesterday at Baberton dumping site pushing a trolley with a 19yr-old woman’s body wrapped inside a bag. MEhttps://t.co/Tpv7kWguj7 pic.twitter.com/MLJE6jBaTL — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) February 20, 2023

