The suspect arrested for allegedly killing his wife at Mangodi Ha Sidou village in Limpopo is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Limpopo police say the woman had just withdrawn a domestic violence case against the suspect on Friday.

The couple had also posted on their social media pages, celebrating the withdrawal of the case.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says, “The police in Thohoyandou have arrested a 38-year-old man after the body of his wife was found in the water-filled pit toilet hole in their yard at Mangodi Ha Sidou on Saturday morning. The victim reportedly withdrew a domestic violence case against her husband on Friday.”