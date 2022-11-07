The man alleged to have shot and killed a German tourist is back in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court near White River, Mpumalanga, for a bail application.

Joseph Nyalunga‘s legal representative Advocate Aubrey Milazi says his client should be granted bail because he cannot interfere with the police investigations.

Nyalungu is facing charges of murder, attempted robbery and attempted hijacking.

He and four others are accused of attacking Jorg Schnarr, his wife and two other tourists near the Numbi gate of the Kruger National Park last month.

Nyalungu was on bail when the murder was committed.

In the last court hearing, the state argued that the armed robbery was pre-meditated.

According to the police, four tourists travelling in a minibus taxi were mugged by three armed suspects who instructed them to open the doors of the vehicle. Police say the driver refused and one of the suspects opened fire.

Schnarr managed to drive the vehicle away for several metres before it hit a wall fence of a school.

He then died on the scene and the three suspects fled in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists.

