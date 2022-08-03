The man who allegedly killed his seven relatives on Christmas Day last year at Jimmy Jones outside Malamulele in Limpopo will appear at the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday .

Fifty-two-year-old Enoch Ndou allegedly shot and killed four childen and three adults in a suspected feud over the family home.

During his previous court appearance, Enock Ndou’ s request for a legal aid attorney was declined due to his high salary, as he was employed as a nurse.

Ndou allegedly shot and killed his late brother’s sons, Mpho and Ndivhuwo Ndou, Ndivhuwo’s pregnant wife Portia Mabasa and her son aged one year, Wanga.

Three other Ndou children, 12-year-old Rendani, four year old Ronewa and eight year old Dakalo were amongst the deceased.

Police suspect that the motive for the killing was related to ownership of the family house.

Denied bail

In February, Ndou was denied bail at the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

The court stated that it is clear that the community of Jim Jones where Ndou allegedly shot and killed seven people is angry. The court further said Ndou’s release on bail would disturb peace in the community and he is also a danger to the public and himself.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecution Authority in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, says Ndou failed to provide exceptional circumstances to be released on bail.

VIDEO: In February, a Limpopo man accused of killing seven family members was denied bail:

