The mother of the late KwaZulu-Natal musician Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo has died at a Durban hospital after a short illness.

Zamanguni Gumede was 66.

BREAKING NEWS: Zamanguni Gumede the mother of the late KZN artist Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo has passed away at a Durban hospital after a short illness. She was 66. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/l8Rc2uOc3s — Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) January 16, 2023

Her death comes barely a month after the death of her son in hospital on Christmas eve last year after suffering a minor stroke.

At the time Mampintsha was performing at an event in Durban.

His sister Smangele Gumede has confirmed the death of their mother.

The family says Mampintsha’s death took a toll on his mother.

Spokesperson Zamaswazi Gumede says: “We were called by the hospital very late yesterday. They said we should come see her as she was deteriorating. We came just in time. She spoke to us and told us that she loves us. She also warned us about fighting. Mampintsha’s death affected her. On the day of his funeral, we didn’t even notice that she suffered from a stroke.”