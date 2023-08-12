Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the semifinals of the MTN8.

This after they beat a 10-men Moroka Swallows 1-0 in the opening match of the competition at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville this afternoon.

Swallows played almost the entire match with ten players after new signing and captain Andile Jali was red-carded as early as the fifth minute of the encounter.

The only goal of the match was scored by Sundowns captain Themba Zwane early in the second half.

The home team kept on piling the pressure in the second half.

Both sides made several changes late in the second half, but that failed to change the complexion of the game.