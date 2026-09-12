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Mamelodi Sundowns remain unbeaten this season

  • Mamelodi Sundowns players.
  • Image Credits :
  • X-@Masandawana
SABC News

Betway Premiership log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, have remained unbeaten this season.

But the African champions had to dig deep to beat a spirited Chippa United in a wet KuGompo City this evening.

The Chilli Boys took the lead thanks to a second half goal by Sirgio Kammies.

And the Brazilians only managed to equalise in the 95th minute, courtesy of Antonio van Wyk

Sundowns are now seven points clear of Orlando Pirates, but the defending champions have three matches in hand.

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