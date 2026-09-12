Mamelodi Sundowns remain unbeaten this season

Betway Premiership log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, have remained unbeaten this season.

But the African champions had to dig deep to beat a spirited Chippa United in a wet KuGompo City this evening.

Points shared on the road. We take the positives and go again! 💪 Chippa United (78′ Kammies) 1️⃣➖1️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (90+4′ Van Wyk) #Sundowns #BetwayPrem #NeverStopRising pic.twitter.com/lGcKfMcwQI — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2026

The Chilli Boys took the lead thanks to a second half goal by Sirgio Kammies.

And the Brazilians only managed to equalise in the 95th minute, courtesy of Antonio van Wyk.

Sundowns are now seven points clear of Orlando Pirates, but the defending champions have three matches in hand.