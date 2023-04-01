Mamelodi Sundowns are the 2022/2023 Premiere Soccer League champions . This is after a 1-all draw between Chippa United and SuperSport United this evening.

Sundowns are currently on 59 points which means no team can surpass the number of points they have already collected this season. This is the team’s sixth consecutive PSL title and their 13th in total.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs has registered a 2-1 win against a 10-men Stellenbosch FC to increase their chances of finishing in second spot.

It was a game full of drama at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs took the lead through a penalty in the opening minutes of the match. Then it went from bad to worse when Stellies keeper Sage Stephens got a red card in the 16th minute for handling the ball outside his box.

Amakhosi increased their lead through Keegan Dolly, before visitors pulled one back through Ibraheem Jabaar early in the second half.