Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies defender, Bambanani Mbane, is confident that her team will successfully defend the CAF Women’s Champions League title.

The Sundowns Ladies will meet the Simba Queens from Tanzania in the semifinals of the tournament in Morocco on Wednesday, after beating TP Mazembe by four goals to none in a Group B clash on Sunday night.

Sundowns finished top of the group, accumulating maximum points in three matches.

Mamelodi Sundowns were in devastating form to win the inaugural tournament last year, and it seems the South African champions are not taking their foot off the pedal this time around. The Pretoria team has already laid down the marker, easily topping Group B with maximum points.

Sundowns defender Bambanani Mbane says their main goal is to defend the title.

“We are very satisfied with the performance, and we are here to win the tournament. So we have to work hard to keep clean sheets. It’s going to be be a tough one but we are ready for anything,” says Mbane.

After securing a spot in the semi’s for the 2nd year in a row, our ladies Karabo Makhurubetshi, Lehlogonolo Mashigo and Salome Kekana reacted to the win against TP Mazembe! 🎙#SundownsLadies #CAFWCL #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/ROdoSIdaCh — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team (@SundownsLadies) November 7, 2022

Sundowns Ladies completed their group stage matches with a convincing 4-0 victory over TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday night. They also beat Nigerians Bayelsa Queens 2-1 followed by an emphatic 5-0 win against Wadi Degla from Egypt.

Mbane says the TP Mazembe match was very tough.

“It was a tough game for us, but we knew we wanted to win the game. I am glad with the three points. I am proud of the girls – they played well, they played their hearts out, so I am very proud of the girls,” says the defender.

The Sundowns Ladies and Simba Queens match will kick-off on Wednesday evening at 18:00 South African time.