Mamelodi Sundowns scored a goal in the dying minutes to beat Amazulu 1-0 in the DSTV Prermiership match at the Loftus stadium in Pretoria on Sunday. The Brazilians consolidated their position on top of the log with 19 points in nine matches, five points clear of second-placed Orlando Pirates but having played one extra match.

The match started at a slow pace with the heat taking its toll on the players. It was Amazulu that had the great opportunity to open the scoring from a set piece, but the ball eluded Amazulu players in the box.

Themba Zwane should have scored moments later. Tebogo Mokoena laid the ball to the Bafana Bafana international, who left the defence and goalkeeper for dead but was denied by the upright. The follow up shot from Mokena was blocked by the defender to the relief of goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

The visitors almost broke the deadlock in the 28th minute but the snap shot from Ghabadinho Mhango was saved by Bafana Bafana internatonal Ronwen Williams.

And subsequently Williams produced the heroics to deny Sandile Mthethwa on the follow up shot….

The home team made three changes to inject more pace in their attack introducing Neo Maema, Marcelo Allende and Thapelo Morena for Mokoena, Mbule and Saveerda. The changes almost paid immediate dividends but Morena’s header was off target in the 56th minute..

The 2021/22 PSL top goalscorer Peter Shalulile almost broke the deadlock, but missed his effort from a point blank range.

The Amazulu shot stopper almost cost his team with a silly mistake, but breathed a sigh of relief when Morena’s goal was ruled offside.

But Sundowns showed never say die attitude. They scored a goal in the dying minutes after the substitute Allende deceived Mothwa to score with a low shot in the near post.

An injury time winner from Marcelo Allende was enough to secure three vital points for The Brazilians at Loftus on Sunday afternoon!

Amazulu thought they should have been awarded a penalty, but the refree did not budge….

“I think it was a very good technical battle. Both teams played exceptionally well. We know what Sundowns will do. We made it a bit uncomfortable for them even though the dominated. I think between the two teams it took a deflection to get them a goal but we had many good chances to score in the first half.

“It takes a referee with some big balls to make decisions like that. I don’t think he had it. He is on the ground, he stopped the ball with his hands”, says AmaZulu Coach Brandon Truter

“Firstly congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns. Based on second half performance it’s a deserved three points. Congratulations to the technical team, congratulations to the supporters and congratulations to AmaZulu they gave a very good fight”, says Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena.