Mamelodi Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 3-2 to book MTN8 final spot

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the final of the MTN8 after beating a stubborn Golden Arrows 3-2 in Durban. Sundowns will now face defending champions in the final on the 10th of October.

The Brazilians went through after scoring three away goals despite the semi-final encounter ending 3-3 on aggregate. The entertaining match was played at a sold old King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban.

Mamelodi came into this game with the aim of overturning the 1-nil defeat they suffered in the first leg, against a tricky Golden Arrows in Pretoria last weekend. But Sundowns do not have a good record in this competition, having won it only once in the past five seasons.

Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was back in goals for the second leg encounter in the place of Ricardo Goss.

Unlike in the first leg, coach Miguel Cardoso started with his strongest possible line-up, making eight changes to the team that lost to Arrows.

Arrows came into this match with a unbelievable record of not conceding a goal after playing six competitive games so far this season. The visitors created more scoring opportunities in the opening 25 minutes.

Arrows finally conceded a goal after more than fifteen hours of football. This came after good interplay by Sundowns, with Cassius Mailula breaking the deadlock in the 30th minute.

Defender Khulekani Shezi kept his side in the game after clearing a goal bound shot on the stroke of half-time.

Then there was drama early in the second half with Khulumani Ndamane’s goal disallowed for hand ball. But television replays show that it was a legitimate goal.

Then Ivorian Junior Dion found the equalizer for Abafana Besithende in the 69th minute.

Chilean Marcello Allende restored Sundowns’ lead 13 minutes from time.

Substitute Antonio van Wyk added the third goal in the 83rd minute. However, Arrows substitute Philani Khumalo made it 3-2 in injury time, but it was too little too late.