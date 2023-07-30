The African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League in Limpopo has elected Mamedupi Teffo as chairperson, Minah Bahula as deputy, Tebogo Mamorobela as secretary, and Christinah Mohale as treasurer.

The party concluded its two-day conference in Polokwane on Sunday.

In his closing remarks, Limpopo ANC chairperson, Stanley Mathabatha has urged the elected leaders to ensure unity in the ANC ahead of the general elections next year.

“The organisational renewal and unity of the ANC will complete its capacity to fulfill its mission to complete the liberation of the formerly oppressed majority black people in general in these current times the national democratic movement calls to total dismantling of the legacy of colonial and apartheid conquest.”

Last week Sisisi Tolashe was elected as the new leader of the ANC Women’s League., winning with a large margin over Bathabile Dlamini and Thembeka Mchunu.

