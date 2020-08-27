In May, two pensioners were attacked in a hospital ward, and killed after being stabbed multiple times allegedly by a psychiatric patient.

Acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo is expected to visit the Bheki Mlangeni District hospital in Soweto on Thursday.

An investigation has been launched into the alleged poor management at the hospital which has been in the spotlight over numerous controversies.

In May, two pensioners were attacked in a hospital ward, and killed after being stabbed multiple times allegedly by a psychiatric patient.

There have also been reports of patients being left unattended and dying at the hospital.

Two years ago, the hospital made headlines over an alleged jobs-for-cash scandal.

In his State of the Province Address (SOPA) last year, Gauteng Premier David Makhura declared the hospital one of the worst performing health facilities in the province.

Mamabolo has now committed the provincial government to deal with the challenges.

“The hospital does have an appointed CEO. However, this CEO is currently on precautionary transfer. The reason for that is because there’s an investigation into the death of a psychiatric patient, there’s an acting CEO appointed,” adds Mamabolo.