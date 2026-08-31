Mamabolo deploys technical team to tackle Kagiso water crisis

Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC Jacob Mamabolo has deployed a multidisciplinary technical team to Kagiso in Mogale City on Gauteng’s West Rand to address ongoing water supply disruptions in the area.

The team includes experts from Rand Water, the CSIR and the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The team will assess the water network, reservoirs, storage capacity and pressure management. It will also look at ways to restore Mogale City’s 10-million-litre water storage facility.

CoGTA Department Spokesperson Theo Nkonki says water tankers are also being deployed to the worst-affected areas.

“Residents are urged to use water sparingly while the system recovers and to cooperate with technical teams who are doing work to support the residents in the Mogale City and the municipality at large,” syas Nkonki.