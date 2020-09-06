The municipality has been battling water shortages for over 10-years.

The water crisis has worsened in the trouble-torn Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality in the Free State. Multi-million-rand water projects have allegedly been sabotaged by unscrupulous contractors and municipal officials who allegedly benefit from water tankering deals.

Provincial Co-operative governance spokesperson Zolile Lobe says they are aware that water hasn’t been delivered to some parts of the municipality.

“We’ve picked up that there are some contractual disputes around the truck owners who are saying that they have not been paid. And as a department, we are saying we’ve requested for a consolidated report on what exactly is hampering the service of water there. You’d remember that earlier Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed an opinion that water sanitation should be provided unhindered.”

The Free State Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts has been informed that junior officials without signing powers have allegedly authorised payments worth more than R1.5-million on dubious transactions in the Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of maladministration and the irregular awarding of tenders in the municipality.

The SIU investigation will cover the period between January 2012 and the publication of proclamation in August this year.

Dikwankwetla party leader Moeketsi Lebesa says, “There are people who are benefitting through tankering, there are people who are benefitting through JoJo tanks, who are benefiting through building of slabs and delivery of JoJo tanks to rural areas. That is why the whole programme of Metsi Pompong is being sabotaged.”

