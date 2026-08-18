Malmesbury teen nabbed in international child exploitation crackdown

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Malmesbury in the Western Cape for accessing, possession, facilitation and downloading of child sexual abuse material following a partnership between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and international law enforcement agencies.

In a statement, the SAPS says their National Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) team acted on intelligence received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States (US) Embassy and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Provincial Police Spokesperson Amanda van Wyk says following extensive investigations, SECI then traced the teenager to an address in Malmesbury, where he was arrested in the act on Monday.

Van Wyk says, “The intelligence indicated that a target suspected of being linked to violent online networks commonly referred to as “764,” was believed to be located in the country.”

She says, “The “764” networks are violent international online extremist networks associated with child exploitation. These perpetrators reportedly target, blackmail, and coerce minors into online sexual abuse, torturing and murdering animals and other forms of harmful criminal activity.”

A preliminary on-site analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices uncovered explicit images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and animal mutilation. The devices will undergo comprehensive forensic analysis to determine the full extent of the alleged offences.

A number of child victims have been identified thus far and the teenager is expected to appear before the local Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The possibility of additional offences relating to fraud and money laundering forms part of ongoing investigations.