Mali’s former prime minister released from prison

Mali’s former Prime Minister Moussa Mara has been released from prison, he said at the weekend in a video posted on Facebook.
Mara was sentenced to two years in October 2025, including one year in prison and a second on probation, over a social-media post criticising the military government’s restrictions on democracy.
He had been detained last August and charged with undermining the credibility of the state and spreading false information.
Mara had been summoned repeatedly over a social media post in July 2025 that expressed solidarity with government critics who had been jailed.
He was among a few public figures in Mali who criticised Assimi Goita’s military government.