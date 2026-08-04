Mali’s former prime minister released from prison

Mali’s former Prime Minister Moussa Mara has ​been released from prison, he said at the weekend in a video posted on ​Facebook.

Mara was sentenced to two ​years in October 2025, including ⁠one year in prison ​and a second on probation, ​over a social-media post criticising the military government’s restrictions on democracy.

He ​had been detained last August ​and charged with undermining the credibility ‌of ⁠the state and spreading false information.

Mara had been summoned repeatedly over a social ​media post ​in ⁠July 2025 that expressed solidarity with government ​critics who had been ​jailed.

He ⁠was among a few public figures in Mali who criticised ⁠Assimi ​Goita’s military government.