Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo is back in the spotlight, this time protesting the resignation of his curator, Johan van Staden.

Teffo was disbarred last year after the Pretoria High Court granted a Legal Practice Council application in his absence.

In response to Teffo’s fresh allegations of racism by his curator, the council says that Teffo remains struck off as an advocate – and further claims that any matter of concern he’s raising needs to be addressed through the courts – whose role is to admit and remove legal practitioners.

Teffo says that he’s now threatened with financial ruin.

“After the so-called judgment of my struck off the roll- Johan van Staden has said a lot of things- that they’re going to liquidate my practice, they’re going to freeze my accounts, and they know very well that I’m not that advocate that practices with a trust account. I then went to LPC in Pretoria. On my arrival, I wanted to see Johan van Staden, because there was a court order that says that Johan van Staden is my curator, meaning that he’s the one that is taking my affairs after the struck off the roll – to my surprise. I found that Johan van Staden is no more there.”

