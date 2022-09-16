The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Malesela Teffo is no longer an advocate. Teffo has been disbarred.

Teffo, who was representing four of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, withdrew from the case in July.

The Legal Practice Council brought an application before the court for Teffo to either be suspended or struck from the roll.

The council received numerous complaints against Teffo, some pre-dating the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

These include contemptuous behaviour in court and misleading the court.

Teffo had accused President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Police Minister Bheki Cele of being behind attempts to end his career.

Advocate Malesela Teffo court bid to keep his profession: 16 September 2022