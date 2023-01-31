The firearm-related trial of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, is continuing in the East London Regional Court.

East London regional court has allowed the state to use the video footage of the alleged shooting incident during the EFF birthday celebrations in 2018.

Magistrate Antoinette Olivier ruled that the video footage is admissible as real evidence. But Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman’s legal team opposed the showing of the video footage, saying the state needs to prove if the video is reliable and was not tampered with before it can be brought as evidence.

The state has also called Sibusiso Ngcobo who was hired as an audio-visual technician during the EFF’s birthday celebrations to the stand. Ngcobo is the 11th witness to be called by the state since the trial started in March last year.

“Having regard for the relevant case law, especially the judgment delivered by the Eastern Cape division which the court has already placed on record and which this court is bound by, and keeping in mind that reasons will be dealt with at an appropriate time, the court rules as follows: the evidence is admissible as real evidence and that not trial-within-a-trial will be embarked on with regards to the question of admissibility and it is clearly not the correct procedure to follow and the court orders the main trial to continue.”

