Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he will not take on review the dismissal of his application for the magistrate in his gun firing trial to recuse herself.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are on trial for the illegal possession of a firearm, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of ammunition and endangerment to persons or property.

The trial was adjourned on Thursday afternoon shortly after Magistrate Antoinette Olivier ruled against Malema’s legal team’s application for her to recuse herself.

The legal representatives of the accused said their clients would not receive a fair trial if Olivier continued to preside over the trial.

Addressing a group of party supporters outside the East London Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, Malema said: “The facts are on our side, they can dig the way they want, the facts will never change. That is why, fighters, all of us must be confident that this issue will resolve it.”

Testimony

More testimony is expected from an employee of an Audio Visual company when the trial continues on Wednesday morning.

The employee worked on the day of the alleged shooting incident during the EFF birthday celebrations in 2018.

During the testimony of a witness this week, Ashley Singh, Olivier asked the witness about the content of the video that was presented as evidence in court.

These questions were deemed as prosecuting in nature and leading the witness.

Malema’s legal team then filed an application for recusal which was dismissed by Olivier on the basis that it was baseless and unfounded.

