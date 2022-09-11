Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader, Julius Malema has warned against the deterioration of state institutions when it comes to holding political figures accountable.

Malema has vowed to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable in the Phala Phala saga.

Former State Security DG Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa earlier this year alleging the President had tried to cover up the theft of millions of US dollars from his farm in Limpopo.

Malema is closing the third provincial assembly of the party in Gauteng.

The conference saw Nkululeko Dunga emerge as the Gauteng Chairperson.

“The reserve bank is not able to tell us, SARS is unable to tell us, NPA is unable to tell us, the hawks are unable to tell us and if institutions of the state are unable to give an account as to what happened then this is confirmation that we are presided by a gangster. we have become a gangster state. that’s how gangsters operate, they steal the stolen goods by another gangster then that gangster is coming to look for you without police. that’s what he did,” says Dunga.

F4SD to approach ConCourt

The Forum For Service Delivery has threatened to approach the Constitutional Court if the report into the Phala Phala farm investigation is not released soon. The Forum was among members of the opposition who marched to the Public Protector’s offices in Pretoria.

Forum’s Motswaledi Rankapole says, “As F4SD what we’re going to do is, we’ve got our legal team. If the report is not released within 7 days, we will consult with our legal team to challenge the public protector to release this report in court. We will go as far as the constitutional court if the public protector has not released the report. As F4SD we are very clear, we want to know what transpired at Phalaphala farm. The president is the president of South Africa, he’s the president of our country, we need to hold him accountable.”

