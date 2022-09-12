Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is dragging his former ally, Kenny Kunene, to the Equality Court after calling him a cockroach last year.

Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kunene made the comment during a live television interview and has since not retracted or apologised for it.

The Johannesburg Equality Court will hear arguments from Malema on how the use of the word has caused damage and affected him. Malema has beefed up his legal team ahead of this court battle and is suing Kunene for R1 million. Malema’s legal team includes the well-known Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

Kunene has made it clear that he will not pay the money, and he will not apologise. Meanwhile, hundreds of Patriotic Alliance members are gathered outside of the Johannesburg High Court, to show support for their leader.

Video: Calling Julius Malema a cockroach is not hate speech, he called Pravin Gordhan a dog: Kenny Kunene

It’s not yet clear whether Malema will be present in court today.