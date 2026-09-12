Malema vows to root out corruption at FS, NC manifesto launch

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema says the party will not rest until President Cyril Ramaphosa faces the full wrath of the law on the Phala-Phala matter. The party is challenging the decision of Parliament’s Impeachment committee to rescind the recommendation of Advocate Thandazani Madonsela, as its chief evidence leader.

Malema says the party will root out corruption in all spheres of government, including in Universities. Malema addressed the EFF Free State and Northern Cape manifestos, as the party continues to ramp up the campaign trail, calling on residents to come out in numbers to vote for the party in the upcoming local government elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on party supporters to lead by example in obtaining economic freedom in Mangaung by voting for the EFF.

Malema says its time for the party to take over the Mangaung Metro, which he describes as one of the poorly run Metros in the country.

LGE 2026 | EFF leader Julius Malema has promised to tackle water, electricity and unemployment challenges in Mangaung, Free State. pic.twitter.com/9I9WKkfyDq — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 12, 2026

He says an EFF led municipality will root out corruption and hire people based on their qualifications.

“We need economic freedom after we obtained our political freedom in 1994 and that economic freedom is going to come from here in Mangaung and spread all over South Africa. Where people will say we are following in the footsteps of the children of Mangaung. Don’t be cowards stand up on the 4th of November. Do not be shaken. You must tell yourself ‘ I don’t care whether they win or not, even if they win they will not win with my vote they will no longer use my vote to steal from the poor of the poorest’,” says Malema.

Malema has called on student leadership at institutions of higher learning not to be in cahoots with the institution’s management but to combat corruption within their institutions.

Malema applauded the party’s Student Command at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein, after it claimed victory in the Student Representative Council (SRC) elections, at the Bloemfontein Campus.

“Fighters, every university should have free WiFi. Students should not struggle to access education, to study online or to research. They should have free WiFi to search for job opportunities, business opportunities and study. That should be free,” he says.

The President and Commander-in-Chief, @Julius_S_Malema, joined us in the Northern Cape for the Provincial Manifesto Launch, following his address at the #EFFFSManifestoLaunch. The dedication is a reminder to our people that the EFF cares and is always willing to be there for our… pic.twitter.com/SDQhRYEKkc — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 12, 2026

Malema urged party supporters to consider their struggles when they vote, claiming that the citizens cannot be poor, while the country’s President is super rich.

“For as long as the EFF is alive, Phala Phala will never die. Phala Phala will be an issue throughout until Ramaphosa goes to jail and until all the corrupt go to jail,” says Malema.

In the Northern Cape, Malema used the platform to reinforce the EFF’s nine pillars. He hammered on service delivery, proper health facilities and making sure the youth has economic freedom in the Northern Cape.

“The economic freedom has arrived, in Kimberley. The economic freedom has arrived in the Northern Cape. This province that Manganese belongs to us. The diamond belongs to us. All the minerals here belong to us. This is our land. They found everything here and that belongs to us,” says Malema.

On the issue of Eskom, Malema questioned why South Africans must continue to pay exorbitant fees for electricity. Malema is expected to continue with campaign trail on Sunday in Gauteng.

Reporting by Abigail Visagie