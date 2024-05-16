Malema vows to provide two meals to school learners in Esikhawini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has promised residents in Esikhawini, KwaZulu-Natal, that should the party come into power, then school learners under the school feeding scheme will be served two meals instead of one.

Malema made the comments when he addressed the community at the Esikhawini TVET College under the Umhlathuze Municipality.

The EFF leader says school learners should live better than South African prisoners who are fed three times a day.

“We need to give them free lunch, and free breakfast because in prison they eat breakfast, lunch and supper. Free of charge. So our people, I don’t fight prisoners. I’m saying our people must live better than prisoners. You can’t be worse than prisoners when you haven’t committed any wrong to our society. We want you to be better children.”

