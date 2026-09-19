Malema urges Eastern Cape voters to respect Mandela’s legacy

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on the Eastern Cape voters to respect former president Nelson Mandela and other struggle stalwarts from the province, who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country.

Malema was addressing hundreds of party supporters at the packed Rotary Stadium at Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, during the party’s provincial election manifesto launch.

In his speech, Malema touched on a number of service delivery issues, such as poor road infrastructure, bridges and lack of clinics amongst others. He says the Eastern Cape is among the poorest provinces in the country despite being home to many struggle heroes.

Hlangana Zulu. People of eThekwini filled up JL Dube Stadium today, for the #EFFKZNManifestoLaunch addressed by President @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/RC8I6zkmUD — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 19, 2026

“A province of Nelson Mandela, a province of Winnie Mandela, OR Tambo, Walter Sisulu, Steve Biko, Govan Mbeki, Thabo Mbeki, but when you look at it, it doesn’t look like a province that produced heroes. If you undermine us, at least respect Nelson Mandela. If you undermine us, at least respect Govan Mbeki. Only in Eastern Cape do people on Saturdays cross the river. It’s a raining season now, they are going to cross rivers carrying coffins,” says Malema.

Meanwhile, the AbaThembu kingdom has announced that king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo will not be participating in any political events and did not attend the EFF’s manifesto launch on Saturday.

“The kingdom wishes to emphasize that his majesty’s non-attendances should not be construed as an indication of animosity, or disagreement or any adverse position towards the Economic Freedom Fighters or the event concerned,” says AbaThembu Royal Ambassador, Matthew Mpahlwa.

LGE 2026 | EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at the MK Party, accusing it of being disorganised and clueless about what it is doing. Malema was speaking at the EFF’s manifesto launch at JL Dube Stadium in Inanda, north of Durban, today. pic.twitter.com/9N7sw6Fi45 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 19, 2026



He says the office of his majesty has well in advance communicated that the king would not participate in political engagements or attend political events until, November 2026.

“This position applies generally and is not directed at any particular political party, organization or political formation. Accordingly, his majesty’s non-attendance is consistent with the position previously communicated by the office of the king,” he adds.