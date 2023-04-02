Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party is forging ahead with its plans to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

This, after the Democratic Alliance (DA), said it would ensure that the ANC and the EFF do not form a coalition at national level as experts warn that the ANC may dip below 50%.

The DA has also declared the EFF as public enemy number one at its Federal Congress in Midrand, Johannesburg.

However, Malema remains unshaken at the attack.

He launched the party’s voter registration campaign in Diepsloot, Johannesburg and says the EFF plans to unseat the ANC.

“We do not speak about other people, we only speak about ourselves, we are in this election to win it, we are in this election to remove the ANC, what others do is their own business.”

DA Federal Congress | Unpacking DA congress results: