EFF leader Julius Malema says they will shut down the country on the 20th of March to demand the return of electricity and the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He was addressing the media after their plenum in Johannesburg earlier this afternoon.

He says their march shutdown is informed by rising cost of living and poverty, high levels of corruption and lack of service delivery among others.

Malema says on that day, the economy will stop and there will be no schooling.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, has requested a meeting with President Ramaphosa regarding the energy crisis.

Earlier this month, Winde wrote to the president saying the national government needed to show urgency in tackling the energy crisis. He requested for a national state of disaster to be declared to better manage the response to the loadshedding.

“The next stage will be calling for an urgent meeting with the president and his team and failing that is the intergovernmental dispute process and then we will take it to the next level. I will once again be writing to say I need that meeting for the exact details so that we can have clarity, so that our businesses, our citizens can plan based on a concrete plan that shows what energy provision is going to be made.”

Energy Crisis | Cape Town announces plans to move away from Eskom:

Ramaphosa, who is also ANC President, says for now the country’s objective is to decrease load shedding to lower levels. He was speaking at the ANC NEC Lekgotla under way at Esselen Park east of Johannesburg.

He has, however, warned that interventions that have been proposed will take sometime to take effect.

South Africa is currently enduring Stage 2 and 4 loadshedding, but was recently subject to Stage 6 rolling blackouts.

Ramaphosa has elaborated on some of the interventions that he says are meant to reduce the load shedding.

ANC NEC Lekgotla – Ramaphosa touches on some of the interventions to reduce rolling blackouts:

The mafia runs Eskom and they are stealing and breaking, approved by the ANC: Rob Hersov