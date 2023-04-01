Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the state of service delivery at Northam in Limpopo is poor. Malema has taken the party’s clean-up campaign, which is named after Andries Tatane, to the area.

Scores of party supporters joined Malema and other leaders to clear a dumping site.

The party rented excavators to remove a large pile of garbage that has not been removed by the local Thabazimbi Municipality.

Malema says they intend to take the clean-up campaign to other parts of the municipality.

“We are here to do Andries Tatane cleaning campaign, all of us are going to be working but we can see for all this area, that this has become a mess, this place has become a dumping area, ward seven in Thabazimbi, in the Northam area, by the look of things. If we want people to live in a better place, we cannot only just clean here, this place has become a mess.”

Some of the community members at Northam say they want to live in a cleaner environment.

“We are staying in a dirty place, 27 years, you know what, we are very happy about Sello Malema, it affects a lot, more especially pollution, whereby we come from different places, but we came here to make sure that we have a clean South Africa.”

