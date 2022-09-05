The trial of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and co-accused Adriaan Snyman, for the firearm-related charges, has been postponed to January next year in the East London Magistrate’s Court, in Eastern Cape, on Monday.

The trial was due to resume on Monday after being postponed in March this year. The trial is now set down to continue from 30 January 2023 to 3 February 2023.

The postponement was brought about because of a clash of dates as Malema’s legal representative is currently tied up with the Life Esidimeni hearings in Gauteng.

Malema faces charges of the illegal possession of a firearm, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of ammunition and reckless endangerment to persons or property.

