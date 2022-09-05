Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman are expected back in the East London Magistrate’s Court , in the Eastern Cape.

They will continue with their trial for allegedly discharging a firearm in public, at the party’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium, in Mdantsane, in 2018.

The trial was postponed in March.

Malema has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faces charges of the illegal possession of a firearm, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of ammunition and reckless endangerment to persons or property.

The state has already called seven witnesses to the stand during the first week of the trial in March.

