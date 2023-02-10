The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has slammed the use of police to remove his party’s MPs from the Chamber.

They were forcibly removed after Malema rose on various points of order.

The EFF had threatened to interrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) until he had accounted for the Phala Phala scandal.

Malema slammed all three arms of the state accusing them of dictatorship.

He addressed the media at the City Hall following their removal from the House.

“Parliament has degenerated, the executive has degenerated, the judiciary has degenerated in protection of one man. One kind of dictatorship. Our country has turned against its own constitution. Police responsibility is outside Parliament, it’s not inside Parliament. Inside Parliament, it’s the protection services that get paid to protect the members of Parliament. But what we saw today, the Presidential protection team, the counter assault team on the stage right inside Parliament,” added Malema.

Malema says National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula did not apply the removal rule properly before they were forcefully removed from the chamber at the City Hall.

Malema says MPs who were not named were also removed from the Chamber.

In terms of the rules, an MP has to be named first before he or she is instructed to leave the chamber or removed from the house.

Malema says they will challenge the Speaker’s ruling.

In the video below, Malema addresses members of the media: