Malema says he did not use live ammunition, ask the state to prove its case

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema says he was not aware of any damage caused when he allegedly discharged a firearm in public. Malema says he did not use live ammunition on that day.

The EFF leader testified in his defence during the ongoing case relating to the alleged firing of a firearm during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations.

Malema refused to answer questions relating to the firearm, which he says was found in another person’s house.

The incident happened at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape in 2018.

Malema faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He also faces three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

“I can only answer for what I have given to my lord to decide and test. Those things of cartridges and rifles and whatnot is not part of my business. You are not going to find a gun in another man’s house and come and ask me about it. Ask me about a gun you found in another man’s house? I am not going to answer that. No one is going to ask me a question about something that was never found on me … about something that was never demonstrated any form of evidence before this court as evidence against me. I have told this court and in its judgement of 174 said you can’t say it’s a mere toy and I take it as a mere toy without any evidence of a mere toy. I thought the onus was on the state, as they are the ones alleging, to prove that it’s a real gun that this guy used and demonstrate why. I am here … your worship, I brought the real stuff, and not a mere rumour, the real toy,” Malema explains.

