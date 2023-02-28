Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema says the party will ensure it gets the best people to represent it in local and provincial governments.

Speaking to journalists at the party’s media launch of its 10th Anniversary at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg, Malema says the EFF will not replace the African National Congress (ANC)’s tendency to deploy unqualified persons who have compromised service delivery.

He claims the EFF is ready to take up government positions but realises that it will be confronted with many of the problems that come with incumbency.

“We have a problem today because of the ANC’s deployment policy. The problem is not that policy per se, it’s deploying unqualified people. You cannot replace a tendency with the same tendency. If you want to become a better government, you are going to have to look for the best amongst yourselves to lead. That is why a doctor is being withdrawn from national parliament to go and become an MMC because he will not have difficulty reading and familiarising themselves with what is happening at municipalities.”

The EFF leader has also called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign because “his heart is no longer committed to doing his job.”

Malema says that the country is in deep trouble as evidenced by rolling blackouts and the rising cost of electricity and fuel. “You have a President who is there by body. But the soul is gone.”

VIDEO | EFF Media Briefing: