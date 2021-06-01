Malema, who was at the session, has described the chaotic scenes as disappointing

Economics Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the African Union needs to intervene in recent issues raised by the Pan African Parliament (PAP) at Midrand in Johannesburg.

The PAP was yet again suspended after MPs plunged the house into chaos.

It’s the third consecutive day of disruptions. Members clashed over the electoral system , with the Southern Caucus pushing for the change to rotational leadership, similar to the AU process. The Eastern and Western Caucuses are adamant that there is no authority that allows the impromptu change.

” It’s disappointing. The debate is robust. People have different views. We have suspended the house to go and consult further on these matters. We hope there will be a solution and our proposed solution is to let someone from the AU come and intervene and facilitate the elections. There are two letters from the AU which our colleagues are refusing to adhere to and the dispute is with regard to those letters from the AU. So if someone from the AU can come and give us direction, we all can comply.

SABC News Foreign Editor Sophie Mokoena caught up with Malema and other delegates following today’s chaos:

Contralesa on PAP chaos

The Congress of Traditional leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) says what happened at the Pan-African Parliament taints the image of the institution which is supposed to address challenges faced by African people.

Contralesa President, Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena, says it was embarrassing to see parliamentarians behaving like children, especially while the continent was celebrating Africa Month.

He has described the behaviour as un-African.

“Contralesa is so shocked and dismayed by what transpired at African Parliament, there was a reason when African leaders decided to create the [Pan] African Parliament. We had high hopes that it will champion issues that affect African people,” he says.

Mokoena also condemned the violence that took place on Monday.

“Contralesa is so disappointed to see these Members of Parliament physically fighting, kicking each other like school children. We call upon all African leaders to please respect the deployment that they got from their people.” Mokoena.