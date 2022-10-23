Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, He says the problems at state-owned enterprises like Transnet and Eskom are symptoms of the fact that the country is failing.

Referring to the controversy over the theft of foreign currency at President Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm Phala Phala, Malema said the country is on auto-pilot because the president is distracted by his business interests in breeding game and Ankole cattle.

“When you are the president of South Africa by law, you are not allowed to do any other business except to be a president of South Africa. Why? Because you are a pilot. You can’t be a pilot and at the same time in the same plane be a hostess and sell zimbas in the plane and leave the plane leaderless because you are busy selling zimbas.”

Malema spoke at the closing of the Party’s KwaZulu-Natal Elective Conference in Durban.

South Africa is on autopilot: Malema

1 million membership target

In a wide-ranging speech, Malema called on EFF members to continue the growth of the party, setting a target of 1 million members. He has also warned that the 2024 general elections will be difficult.

Malema told delegates at the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Conference that the party will continue to fight for the restoration of black people’s dignity.

He deplored the fact that according to him, no one has been taken to task over the death of 36 people in the Phoenix area in alleged racially motivated attacks during the unrest in July last year.

Lack of accountability

Malema says white and Indian people stopped and harassed black people with impunity not only in Phoenix, but also Umhlanga, Ballito and Pinetown during the unrest.

“You want an organisation that will say what happened in Phoenix is nothing else but a hatred of African people by the minority Indians and white who were killing our people senselessly without any recourse. We speak today following the July riots in KwaZulu-Natal. No one has been held accountable even after killing our people. They roam the streets freely. They do as they wish because they do not regard a black life as a life worth living.” adds Malema.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Elaine Zungu said in a briefing last week that the task team investigating the Phoenix deaths submitted eight dockets to her office.

There was insufficient evidence to prosecute two cases, in one case the witness could not be traced, while the remaining five are on the court rolls.

In another call for black solidarity, Malema asked EFF members to attend the official coronation of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwethini in their numbers at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 29th 2022.

The ceremony will include the hand-over of the certificate of recognition by the President.

Support of black monarchy

Malema says it is not to support the individual recognised as new king, but rather the institution of a black monarchy.

He elaborates, “Whether you like Misuzulu or not, this is no time for that. The haters of black people want to destroy the only remaining black monarchy that is still united and coherent. We must not allow the only remaining black institution of black people be destroyed.”

Malema has also called for unity in the party and urged members to grow party membership to the 1million mark in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

He said it will be difficult elections as independent candidates will be allowed for the first time in national and provincial elections since 1994.

“People are going to lose conferences and are going to be independent candidates. And that independent candidates will make our ballot papers the longest in the history of elections. It is not going to be an easy election.” he says.

The slate headed by outgoing Provincial Deputy Chairperson, Mongezi Thwala made a clean sweep in the election of the top 5 positions in the province. He beat outgoing chairperson, Vusi Khoza with 973 votes to 605. Thobile Nkosi is the new Deputy Chairperson, while Umhlatuze Deputy Mayor Nkuleko Ngubane is the new Provincial Secretary. The positions of Deputy Secretary and Treasurer have been filled by Hlengiwe Chiliza and Chuna Wakeni respectively.

