Facial identification specialist in the case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has positively identified Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman in video footage and still images she was given to analyse.

The footage and images depict Malema discharging a firearm believed to be a rifle that he was handed by Snyman.

Amanda Steenkamp testified at the East London Magistrate’s Court that facial features of the two accused are just some of the factors she considered in her investigation.

Malema and Snyman appeared at the East London Magistrates on Monday for the continuation of the trial.

They are facing charges of discharging a firearm in the presence of a crowd, and in public.

Steenkamp says she could not conclude on her result about the identification of firearms.

“Due to the poor quality, light levels, angle and distance of the CCTV cameras, the CCTV footage is too low to mark out the specific individual characteristics on the face and on the firearms. The CCTV footage is too low to mark out specific discriminating characteristics on the firearms,” says Steenkamp.