Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has sent condolences to Turkey and Syria following earthquakes that hit the two countries on Monday.

Close to 1 800 people have been confirmed to have died in the quakes that have injured thousands of others in the two countries.

Malema has appealed to the international community not to politicised the incidents.

EFF Statement On Deadly Earthquakes In Turkey And Syria pic.twitter.com/38T8XFq86q — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 6, 2023

He says sanctions against Syria should be temporarily suspended to allow humanitarian assistance during this difficult time.

“Condolences to the people of Turkey and Syria. We call upon the United Nations to really intervene ensuring that they send aid to try and help our people there. We can not allow a situation for political difference to reign supreme to the detriment of life and we are calling on all who have sent sanctions against Syria to suspend them with immediate effect.”