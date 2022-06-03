Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party MP, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are appearing in court on Friday morning to seek a discharge of their 2018 common assault case.

The case was postponed in May.

The postponement was requested by the defence in preparation for their Section 179 discharge application.

The state’s last witness in the case, Major General, Nonhlanhla Zulu failed to appear – allegedly due to ill health.

Magistrate Leiland Poonsamy dismissed the application by the state for another postponement to have Zulu testify.

The EFF leaders are on trial for allegedly assaulting Lieutenant Colonel, Johannes Venter in 2018 when he allegedly tried to stop their vehicle from entering the Fourways Memorial Park, where Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was to be buried.

EFF leader Julius Malema and co-accused Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court: