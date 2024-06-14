Malema, McKenzie sworn in as MPs in the National Assembly

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The swearing-in of MPs for the seventh democratic Parliament has started in the National Assembly at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The MPs are being called in batches of 10 to take the oath.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, have been sworn in as MPs.

The EFFs Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu are sworn in as MPs. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/pLBu23r0bT — Abra Barbier (@BarbierAbra) June 14, 2024

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie and his MPs have also been sworn in.

Presiding over the swearing-in, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says, “After I have counter-signed the certificates members will receive one of the certificates for their records. Each certificate will be sent to the members through their party representatives. The presiding officer will now call out the names but I also want to inform the house that the presiding officer as well as his assistant officers have taken their oath or affirmation before me.”

The Progressive Caucus

The Progressive Caucus has revealed in a media briefing that the African National Congress (ANC) has not met with them yet.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the party will seek a Government of National Unity, which will include all parties represented in the National Assembly.

The Progressive Caucus under the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Al Jama-Ah, the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the United Africans Transformation (UAT) revealed that they have been excluded in negotiations.

[WATCH] ATM leader, Vuyo Zungula addressing the Progressive Caucus Press briefing. ‘…the ANC must not go to the people and say, the want to institute a GNU whereas they have already decided on going into a coalition with the Democratic Alliance…’ pic.twitter.com/vRFol1PgMY — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 14, 2024

Reporting by Rhulani Baloyi and Zihle Mdanyana.