Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says Ward 17 at Paul Roux in Free State is the beginning of the revolution for the party.

Malema says Paul Roux is an example that it is possible to take the African National Congress (ANC) out of power.

He was addressing the Siyabonga rally in ward 17 at Dihlabeng municipality where the party won the by-elections on April 26.

EFF won the ward by 56.94% up from 39.69% during the 2021 municipal elections. The ANC only secured 36% of the votes.

Residents of Ward 17 at Fateng Tse Ntsho say they are hopeful that under the red berets, there will be change.

They came out in numbers brazing the freezing weather, saying they have been promised sites for years and left with no services. But now their dreams will change as the EFF has already started taking care of the community.

“I’ve seen them coming all around to help the elderly that we are living with. I live with my grandmother. So, it’s quite a change for them. I think they are going to bring the change that they promised us because they have started with a little bit of those. We were having a challenge of residential sites where we are living,” say some community members.

The councillors position became vacant after the passing of the ANC councillor.

Malema says the ANC has lost its grip in the Free State and the latest development on its former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule stamps it.

The ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) has given Magashule seven days within which he should give reasons why he should not be expelled from the party for issuing a suspension letter, unilaterally to party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema says, “You are proof that the ANC is not alpha and omega, that the ANC is corrupt and it is the corruption of the ANC that has collapsed Dihlabeng and all municipalities.”

Malema says they want to take over Mangaung Metro in the July by-elections. There are four wards up for grabs after ANC fired eight councillors in March.

Malema says the party is now gunning for those four wards.

“Those four wards in Mangaung, we want them for the EFF, like here in Dihlabeng. All of you leaders must unite in action and bring us all those four wards in Mangaung and bring Free State into the power of the EFF.”

He says the party will double the effort in 2024 to take over the Free State.