Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has given the French Embassy 14 working days to address issues of concern raised by the party during its march to the embassy in Pretoria.

This includes an immediate recall of all French soldiers deployed in Africa, and that France should not impose its will on African countries, including forcing them to use the French currency.

A number of EFF supporters marched five kilometres to the embassy as the EFF marked Africa Day.

Malema says if the embassy does not respond within the 14 days, the marches will become a common occurrence .

“If there is no believable and practical response within the 14 days, we will ask the leadership of the EFF to outline a clear and practical programme on how we will undermine and counter the French continued colonialism of the African continent.”

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo explains the party’s stance on France’s role in African countries:

French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier received the memorandum from the EFF.

“You came to see us today, so it was normal to come and receive your memorandum. We cannot sign it because it’s your memorandum, but we will convey the memorandum to Paris. And also I want say an important message, that we have our disagreements, and then today France is a partner to Africa and we are friends of the African nations.”